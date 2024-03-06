© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Valero Facility in NE Will Join Carbon Pipeline

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.
Julia Simon
/
NPR
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.

A Nebraska facility is joining the Summit Carbon Pipeline. The Albion facility for Valero Renewables was previously involved in a separate pipeline project. All Valero locations will add three-point-one million tons of CO2 to the pipeline, which will be buried underground in North Dakota. A Stanton County Board denied a request from Summit for a permit to run eight miles of the pipeline through Nebraska last month. Approvals are made on a county level.
Tags
News KIOS Newspipelinenatural gas
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source