Valero Facility in NE Will Join Carbon Pipeline
A Nebraska facility is joining the Summit Carbon Pipeline. The Albion facility for Valero Renewables was previously involved in a separate pipeline project. All Valero locations will add three-point-one million tons of CO2 to the pipeline, which will be buried underground in North Dakota. A Stanton County Board denied a request from Summit for a permit to run eight miles of the pipeline through Nebraska last month. Approvals are made on a county level.