Longtime DEM State Senator Switches To GOP
A Nebraska State Senator is formally changing political parties after forty years as a Democrat. Senator Mike McDonnell says he will be joining the GOP, switching from Democrat to Republican. He says his anti-abortion views were not being accepted by his democratic coworkers, which was a big reason for the change. Douglas County Democrats also chose not to select McDonnell for a delegate seat this session. He says he is considering a possible run for Omaha mayor.