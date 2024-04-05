© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Longtime DEM State Senator Switches To GOP

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:40 AM CDT
A Nebraska State Senator is formally changing political parties after forty years as a Democrat. Senator Mike McDonnell says he will be joining the GOP, switching from Democrat to Republican. He says his anti-abortion views were not being accepted by his democratic coworkers, which was a big reason for the change. Douglas County Democrats also chose not to select McDonnell for a delegate seat this session. He says he is considering a possible run for Omaha mayor.
