IA Legislature Passes Bill Benefiting Public Service Workers

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:56 AM CDT
File photo of the Oakland Police Department as they salute at the public memorial service for slain Oakland police officers.
Michael Macor-Pool
/
Getty Images
File photo of the Oakland Police Department as they salute at the public memorial service for slain Oakland police officers.

The Iowa legislature has passed bills expanding disability benefits for police and firefighters, pending Governor Kim Reynolds' approval. This would update compensation rules to cover disabilities caused by long-term physical stress and mental health conditions, including PTSD. Additionally, penalties for counties and cities enacting firearms regulations more restrictive than state law could be imposed under another House File. Furthermore, the bill increases retirement benefit payments for sheriffs and deputies in the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System.
Tags
News KIOS Newsiowa lawpolicefire departmentlegislature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press