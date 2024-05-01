© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Berkshire-Owned Real Estate Firm Settles Suits For Millions

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:40 PM CDT
Canada's real estate market is one of the hottest in the developed world.
Mike Cassese
/
Reuters /Landov
Canada's real estate market is one of the hottest in the developed world.

A real estate company owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to pay $250 million to settle lawsuits nationwide. The lawsuits claimed that longstanding practices by real estate brokerages forced U.S. homeowners to pay artificially inflated broker commissions when they sold their homes. HomeServices of America said Friday that the proposed settlement would shield its 51 brands, nearly 70,000 real estate agents and over 300 franchisees from similar litigation. The real estate company had been a major holdout after several other big brokerage operators agreed to settle. Including HomeServices’ proposed payout, the real estate industry has now agreed to pay more than $943 million to make the lawsuits go away.
Tags
News KIOS Newsberkshire hathawayreal estatelawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source