IA AG Announces Launch Of New Cold Case Investigations Unit
Iowa's attorney general announced the establishment of a new cold case unit focusing on solving unsolved murders in Iowa. The unit will consist of three full-time investigators and one prosecutor working on more than 100 cold cases in Iowa. The attorney general's office will collaborate with law enforcement agencies and the Iowa Department of Public Safety to bring justice to families affected by these cases. You can contact the Iowa attorney general's office for any information on a cold case.