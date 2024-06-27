IA Regulators Approve Controversial CO2 Pipeline Project

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions' application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

