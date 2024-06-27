© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Regulators Approve Controversial CO2 Pipeline Project

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:43 AM CDT
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.
Clay Masters
/
Iowa Public Radio
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions' application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.
Tags
News KIOS Newspipelineiowaair pollution
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press