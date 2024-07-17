© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Omaha Foster Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:56 AM CDT

A 5-year-old Nebraska boy in foster care died after being left for several hours inside a hot SUV, and his foster mother is now facing charges. Omaha officers were called at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to a beauty salon parking lot. Lt. Neal Nonacci told the Omaha World-Herald that someone saw the boy and contacted police. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe the child had been left in the SUV “for an extended period of time.” The boy’s foster mother was arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. The temperature peaked at 86 degrees about an hour before the child was found.
KIOS News
