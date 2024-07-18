Hilgers And Evnen Move To Block Felon's Voting Rights Law

Thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions could be denied voting rights under an opinion from the state attorney general. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued an opinion Wednesday that says a law passed earlier this year to immediately restore the voting rights of people who’ve finished serving their felony convictions violates the state constitution’s separation of powers. Hilgers says only the state Board of Pardons can restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions through a full pardon. Hilgers’ opinion has drawn swift criticism from those who’ve advocated for restoring voting rights to those with felony records. As of this morning, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is ordering county election offices to stop registering convicted felons who have not received official pardons.