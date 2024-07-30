© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE ACLU Sues Over Felons' Voting Rights

Published July 30, 2024
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is suing top election officials’ defiance of state laws that restore the voting rights of those who’ve ever been convicted of a felony. The ACLU filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of three Nebraskans who would be denied the right to vote under recent action taken by Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Evnen has directed county election officials to not allow those with felony convictions to register to vote in November’s general election. Evnen based his decision on an opinion by the state attorney general that said only the state Board of Pardons can restore those voting rights through a pardon.
