© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

UP and Trainmen's Union Square Off Again Regarding Scheduling

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:11 AM CDT
A Union Pacific freight train carries cargo along a rail line at sunset in Bosler, Wyoming, on August 13, 2022.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
A Union Pacific freight train carries cargo along a rail line at sunset in Bosler, Wyoming, on August 13, 2022.

 

The union that represents train engineers says Union Pacific is holding back on its promises to make their schedules more predictable. These quality of life concerns nearly caused a nationwide rail strike two years ago. The nation's largest railroad is telling the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union that it isn't getting enough work out of its engineers anymore and had to hire more workers than it planned. So Union Pacific wants to tweak the schedule improvement agreements it signed last year. CEO Jim Vena said the railroad will ultimately live up to the deals, but some 60% of its engineers still don't have the new schedules.
Tags
News KIOS NewsUnion Pacificlabor unionworker's incentives
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source