KIOS News

DEA Charges 5 Burglary Suspects With Involvement In Nationwide Drug Trafficking

KIOS |
24/7 News Source
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT
Authorities say five members of an alleged burglary ring are facing federal charges for break-ins that targeted rural pharmacies in western Iowa and western Nebraska in 2022 and 2023. The Omaha, Nebraska, field division of the Drug Enforcement Administration alleged Thursday that the five are part of a larger conspiracy. The DEA says 42 people from Houston, Texas, are charged with breaking into more than 200 pharmacies across 31 states and stealing an estimated $12 million worth of controlled substances. The DEA says the stolen drugs were taken to Houston and sold illegally.
