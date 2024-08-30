© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Libertarian Candidates Removed From IA Ballot

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump salutes to the audience after addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on May 25 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump salutes to the audience after addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on May 25 in Washington, D.C.

Three Libertarian candidates in Iowa running for U.S. Congress will not be named on election ballots this November after a panel ruled they failed to comply with state law. It's a decision that could affect the outcome of at least one tightly contested race. The 2-1 ruling Wednesday by the state’s objection committee, composed of one Democratic and two Republican elected officials, upheld challenges to the candidates’ legitimacy. The chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa told reporters after the hearing that Democrats and Republicans have both “done everything to keep us off the ballot.” But the Democrat on the panel who opposed the candidates’ removal accused his Republican colleagues of political bias.
