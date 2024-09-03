© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Appoints Would-Be Book Banner To NE Library Commission

By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2024 at 10:40 AM CDT
Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Terri Cunningham-Swanson will serve on the board responsible for promoting, developing and coordinating library services in Nebraska. Cunningham-Swanson will be among six members on the commission. Cunningham-Swanson was elected to the Plattsmouth Community Board of Education in 2023 and immediately sought to ban 52 books from the school library. Backlash over the effort led to a successful recall effort in January.
