© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE, IA Officials Among Many To Receive Suspicious Packages Ahead Of Election

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:45 AM CDT
Exterior of one of the suspicious packages. The FBI obscured the addresses to protect privacy.
FBI
Exterior of one of the suspicious packages. The FBI obscured the addresses to protect privacy.

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material. Officials on Monday said powder-containing packages were sent to election offices in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The FBI and U.S. Postal Service were investigating. It marked the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to elections officials in multiple state offices. The latest scare comes as early voting has begun in several states less than two months ahead of November's high-stakes elections.
Tags
News KIOS Newselectionsmailfraud
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press