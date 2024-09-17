NE, IA Officials Among Many To Receive Suspicious Packages Ahead Of Election

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material. Officials on Monday said powder-containing packages were sent to election offices in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The FBI and U.S. Postal Service were investigating. It marked the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to elections officials in multiple state offices. The latest scare comes as early voting has begun in several states less than two months ahead of November's high-stakes elections.