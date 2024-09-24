© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Midwestern Farms May Soon Yield Shorter Breed Of Corn

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:43 AM CDT
Emily Chen-Newton

Taking a country drive in the Midwest means venturing into the corn zone. Snaking between 12-foot-tall green, leafy walls, the corn seems to block out nearly everything other than an occasional water tower. But soon, that towering corn might become a miniature of its former self, replaced by stalks only half as tall as the current green giants. The short corn offers farmers a variety that can withstand powerful windstorms that could become more frequent due to climate change. The smaller plants also let farmers plant at greater density, so they can grow more corn on the same amount of land and increase their profits. That is especially helpful as farmers endure low prices.
News KIOS Newscornagricultureclimate
Associated Press
