OPD Officer Dismissed Following Investigation Into No-Knock Shooting

Omaha's police chief is firing a Nebraska officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while serving a no-knock warrant. The police chief on Wednesday announced an internal investigation that found Officer Adam Vail had violated department policies. Vail will get a chance to appeal to human resources before his termination is finalized. An Associated Press request for comment to Omaha's police union wasn't immediately returned Wednesday. Vail was part of a SWAT team serving a warrant during a drug investigation last month when he fatally shot Cameron Ford, a 37-year-old Black man. Ford's death prompted Omaha police to suspend no-knock warrants pending an investigation into the practice.