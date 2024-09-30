© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Which Way Will Omaha District Swing In 2024 Election?

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:11 PM CDT

The battle for the White House could come down to a single Electoral College vote from a single congressional district in Nebraska. It's unlikely, but plausible. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, has spent millions of dollars in television advertising and deployed two dozen paid staffers to the district. There is less evidence of former President Donald Trump's campaign, and he has spent only a fraction of what Harris has in the district, which includes Omaha, the state's largest city. Trump won the district in 2016, but Joe Biden flipped it to Democratic in 2020. Republicans failed to persuade the Nebraska Legislature to change the single-district rules into a winner-take-all system.
