No Charges For Omaha Officer In Death Of Armed Black Man

Published October 8, 2024 at 9:52 AM CDT

Omaha's police chief says an officer followed protocol when he shot a fleeing armed man eight times, killing him. Twenty-two-year-old Steven Phipps died in a hospital after the Saturday shooting. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Wednesday told reporters Phipps was pulled over for expired plates when he ran away. Police say Phipps scaled a fence and fell. A gun he legally owned was pointed at officers, then Officer Noah Zendejas shot him. This is the second fatal shooting of a Black man by Omaha police in the past two months. The chief recommended another officer be fired for killing an unarmed man during a no-knock warrant in August.
