© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Water Utility Serving IA & 14 Other States Hit By Cyberattack

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers. New Jersey-based American Water provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states, including Iowa, and on 18 military installations. The utility said Monday that it became aware of the unauthorized activity last Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. The company doesn't believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.
Tags
News KIOS Newswater qualityutilitycyber attackiowa
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press