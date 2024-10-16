© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE Court To Rule On Felons Voting Rights This Week

Published October 16, 2024 at 12:11 PM CDT

Thousands of Nebraska residents with felony records will learn whether they’ll be able to vote in next month’s hotly-contested elections. The Nebraska Supreme Court says it will issue its ruling Wednesday on a lawsuit seeking to restore the voting rights of those with felony convictions. The ruling comes in a lawsuit challenging a decision by the state’s top election officials to ignore a new state law restoring those voting rights. The decision comes just days ahead of state deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election. The American Civil Liberties Union says the decision will determine whether more than 7,000 Nebraska residents can vote.
