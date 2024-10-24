© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Weighs In On Competing Abortion Ballot Measures

KIOS
Published October 24, 2024

 

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is addressing misinformation about competing ballot issues regarding abortion access. Pillen says he is concerned that the confusion could hurt women who experience pregnancy complications. The Protect Women and Children measure would place Nebraska's abortion ban after the 12th week of pregnancy into the state constitution, while the Protect the Right to Abortion Constitutional Amendment allows abortions up to fetal viability.
Nebraska State Legislature November ballot abortion Jim Pillen
