Independent Osborn Threatens Fischer's "Safe" Senate Seat

A former cereal plant worker running as an independent in deeply conservative Nebraska has emerged as a serious Senate challenger to two-term Republican Deb Fischer. Fischer's seat had been considered safe for the GOP just months ago. But recent polling suggests the race with independent Dan Osborn is close. That could complicate the GOP’s efforts to recapture a Senate majority. Osborn has waged a boots-on-the-ground campaign and has help from national labor unions. Spending by outside groups also favors him. He says the two-party system has failed voters. Fischer and her supporters say Osborn's stances make him too liberal for Nebraska and they say the race won't be as close as some expect.