© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Independent Osborn Threatens Fischer's "Safe" Senate Seat

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:16 PM CDT

A former cereal plant worker running as an independent in deeply conservative Nebraska has emerged as a serious Senate challenger to two-term Republican Deb Fischer. Fischer's seat had been considered safe for the GOP just months ago. But recent polling suggests the race with independent Dan Osborn is close. That could complicate the GOP’s efforts to recapture a Senate majority. Osborn has waged a boots-on-the-ground campaign and has help from national labor unions. Spending by outside groups also favors him. He says the two-party system has failed voters. Fischer and her supporters say Osborn's stances make him too liberal for Nebraska and they say the race won't be as close as some expect.
Tags
News KIOS NewsDeb Fischerstate senatorelectionGOP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source