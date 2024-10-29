© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE Only US State Which Drafts Citizens To Help Work Elections

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
Election workers process ballots at the Utah County Election Headquarters in Provo, Utah.

Americans are encouraged to do their duty and vote on Election Day. But in Nebraska, some residents must go a step further: They are required to help run the elections. Nebraska is the only state in the nation that employs compulsory election duty. It threatens to fine citizens who ignore a summons to lend a hand with voting. So far, only two of the state's most populous counties use the draft. Omaha resident Dawn O'Brien was tapped 20 years ago to serve through the draft. Now, she routinely volunteers to perform the service, saying she's learned what a massive effort “it takes to pull off free, fair elections.”
Tags
News KIOS Newsvotingelectionpolling place
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
