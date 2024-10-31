IA Voters Wrongly Removed From Voter Rolls

Iowa’s top election official says that some voters were improperly removed from registration rolls by county election officials after challenges to their registration status were filed too close to the election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office was made aware that county auditors may have processed removals stemming from challenges filed against voters within 90-day and 70-day windows. The National Voter Registration Act requires a 90-day “quiet period” ahead of elections for the maintenance of voter rolls so that legitimate voters are not removed from the rolls by bureaucratic errors or last-minute mistakes that cannot be quickly corrected. Iowa law separately requires a 70-day freeze period.