KIOS News

NE Judge Rules Cannabis Legalization Ballot Measure Can Proceed

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 27, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST
The highly rated variety of medical marijuana known as "Blue Dream" was displayed among other strains at a cannabis farmers market in Los Angeles in 2014.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images
The highly rated variety of medical marijuana known as "Blue Dream" was displayed among other strains at a cannabis farmers market in Los Angeles in 2014.

Nebraska has moved closer to allowing medical marijuana. Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong ruled Tuesday that there weren't enough questionable signatures to invalidate the petitions that put the question before voters. The decision was a victory for advocates of medical marijuana. Opponents are likely to appeal it to the state Supreme Court. More than two-thirds of Nebraska voters supported legalization at the polls Nov. 5. The results are scheduled to be certified Dec. 2. Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Attorney General Mike Hilgers argued that signature-gathering problems meant the ballot initiatives shouldn’t have been put to voters. The judge ruled that the state wasn’t able to show any widespread fraud.
medical marijuana, Mike Hilgers, nebraska supreme court
Associated Press
