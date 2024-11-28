© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Miller-Meeks Narrowly Wins Reelection After Recount

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published November 28, 2024 at 11:54 AM CST
A Republican observer looks at a ballot during a hand recount last November in Broward County, Fla. Florida officials and lawmakers are still learning about cyberattacks there.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
A Republican observer looks at a ballot during a hand recount last November in Broward County, Fla. Florida officials and lawmakers are still learning about cyberattacks there.

 

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is headed back to Congress after winning her reelection bid. The win will help Republicans pad a thin majority in the U.S. House and keeps the party in control of all four of Iowa’s congressional seats. Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Christina Bohannan in a rematch of 2022, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. The margin this year was much tighter – Miller-Meeks earned fewer than 1,000 more votes than Bohannan, making her lead less than a percentage point. Bohannan on Nov. 14 requested a recount, but she still came up short.
24/7 News Source
Associated Press
