Iowa City School District-Wide Phone Ban To Begin In January; Statewide Ban To Follow?
Iowa City students will be banned from using cellphones in the classroom in the new year. The Iowa City Community School District Board is approving the ban on students using personal devices including not only phones, but headphones or earbuds during class time. The new policy goes into effect January 21st. Governor Kim Reynolds is considering legislation for a statewide school cell phone ban. Opponents are worried about students needing to get to their phones in an emergency.