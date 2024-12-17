NE AG Sues Healthcare Tech Co Over Data Leak

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Nebraska's Attorney General is filing a lawsuit against Change Healthcare in Lancaster County. AG Mike Hilgers says the healthcare tech company violated state consumer protection and data security laws when hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans' health information was leaked. Hilgers says the leak caused an operation shutdown and disruptions to critical healthcare services across the state. Leaked information included medical diagnoses and other sensitive information.
