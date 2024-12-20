© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Star Clark's #22 Jersey To Be Retired

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:13 PM CST
Caitlin Clark's No. 22 will be retired in a ceremony Feb. 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Clark finished her college career last season as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history and is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women’s game. The flair of her game and long-distance 3-point shots spawned a legion of fans adorned in her No. 22 jersey at games both home and away. Clark grew up in the Des Moines area and said Iowa holds a place in her heart bigger than just basketball.
