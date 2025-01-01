NE Unemployment 5th Lowest In US As 2025 Begins
The latest Nebraska unemployment numbers look good as we head into 2025. The Nebraska Department of Labor says Nebraska's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is two-point-eight percent, the fifth lowest in the country. Representative Scott Hunzeker says job gains in November include retail trade, which increased with the holiday sales season. Other increases were in private education and health services. Nebraska also saw typical seasonal declines in leisure and hospitality, building services, and construction related to the weather.