KIOS News

Pillen Orders Flags Back At Full-Staff For Inauguration Day

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:19 AM CST
An American flag flies at half staff in front of the U.S. Capitol building.
An American flag flies at half staff in front of the U.S. Capitol building.

Flags at Nebraska state buildings will temporarily be risen to full-staff on Inauguration Day. Governor Jim Pillen ordered the flags at half-staff for most of January to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter. He says the inauguration of a new president is a historic day worth honoring with flags at full-staff. The flags will return to half-staff next Tuesday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, to honor President Carter.
News KIOS NewsmourningPresident-Elect TrumpJim Pilleninauguration day
24/7 News Source
