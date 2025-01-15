Pillen Orders Flags Back At Full-Staff For Inauguration Day
Flags at Nebraska state buildings will temporarily be risen to full-staff on Inauguration Day. Governor Jim Pillen ordered the flags at half-staff for most of January to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter. He says the inauguration of a new president is a historic day worth honoring with flags at full-staff. The flags will return to half-staff next Tuesday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, to honor President Carter.