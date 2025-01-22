New Law Establishes Tax Credits For Those Supporting The Disabled
A new law establishing tax credits for individuals and organizations supporting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is now in effect in Nebraska. The Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Support Act allows employers to claim a 500-dollar credit for each direct support professional employed for at least six months and 500 hours during a year. Direct support professionals can also get a 500-dollar credit if they meet the same criteria.