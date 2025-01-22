© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

New Law Establishes Tax Credits For Those Supporting The Disabled

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:48 AM CST
Tax preparation software doesn't always calculate the complexity of Affordable Care Act subsidies and credits properly.

A new law establishing tax credits for individuals and organizations supporting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is now in effect in Nebraska. The Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Support Act allows employers to claim a 500-dollar credit for each direct support professional employed for at least six months and 500 hours during a year. Direct support professionals can also get a 500-dollar credit if they meet the same criteria.
