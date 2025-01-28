Competing Legislative Measures Strive To Do Away With Seasonal Time Shifts
In an effort to keep Nebraskans from changing their clocks twice a year, two bills are proposed in the Legislature. One of the bills would keep daylight saving time year-round. The other would keep standard time all year. Neighboring states would have to adopt similar legislation in order for Nebraska's to take effect. Currently, the federal government allows states to choose year-round standard time, not year-round daylight-saving time.