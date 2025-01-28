© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Competing Legislative Measures Strive To Do Away With Seasonal Time Shifts

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 28, 2025 at 10:35 AM CST
Daylight saving time takes effect on Sunday. Some senators are pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Daylight saving time takes effect on Sunday. Some senators are pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.

In an effort to keep Nebraskans from changing their clocks twice a year, two bills are proposed in the Legislature. One of the bills would keep daylight saving time year-round. The other would keep standard time all year. Neighboring states would have to adopt similar legislation in order for Nebraska's to take effect. Currently, the federal government allows states to choose year-round standard time, not year-round daylight-saving time.
Tags
News KIOS Newsdaylight savings timeNebraska State Legislature
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source