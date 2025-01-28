Grant Applications Open For Summer Food Service Program '25

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Photo Illustration by Ruby Wallau/NPR
During the school year, 30.3 million children receive free or reduced-price lunches at their public schools. For these students, the end of school raises the question—what's for lunch?

Summer Food Service Program grant applications are open. The Nebraska Department of Education says the program provides free, healthy meals to children between the ages of one and 18. The department says grant money will help schools, local governments, and non-profits looking to operate meal sites. Applicants can request as much as 15 thousand dollars to start up or expand services. The application is available on education-dot-NE-dot-gov until late March.
