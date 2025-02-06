© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE State Senators Call For Investigation Into Musk/DOGE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 6, 2025 at 8:38 AM CST
AP

A group of Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk. Nine state senators including State Senator Megan Hunt have sent a letter to Nebraska's congressional delegations expressing concerns over Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's actions. The letter was sent after Musk and his team received access to government databases including employee files and treasury payments.
Tags
News KIOS Newsstate senatorinvestigationCivics and government
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source