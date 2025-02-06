NE State Senators Call For Investigation Into Musk/DOGE
A group of Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk. Nine state senators including State Senator Megan Hunt have sent a letter to Nebraska's congressional delegations expressing concerns over Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's actions. The letter was sent after Musk and his team received access to government databases including employee files and treasury payments.