KIOS News

Omaha Man Hospitalized After Becoming Trapped Inside Garbage Truck

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 14, 2025 at 9:36 AM CST
A man is recovering after he got thrown into a garbage collection truck. Emergency personnel in Omaha were called to the downtown area Thursday on reports that an injured man was trapped in the garbage truck. Police believe the man was homeless and was sleeping in the large trash bin when the bin was collected by Waste Management crews. That person was ultimately rescued and taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries. The waste management truck driver reported the man's leg appeared to have an obvious break.
