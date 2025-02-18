IA Pastor Announces Candidacy For Governor
A former state representative wants to be Iowa's chief executive. Williamsburg pastor Brad Sherman announced his campaign for governor yesterday and will hold an official launch event in Mason City this Saturday. Sherman's main priorities will be "encouraging fiscal responsibility, promoting family values, and returning government to the foundational principles that made America great." The Republican's announcement means there could be a primary battle with Governor Kim Reynolds, although she hasn't announced her intentions to run for reelection.