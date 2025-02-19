© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Budget Plan Receives Hearing; Debate

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:03 PM CST
Nebraska lawmakers are considering a plan to close a projected 432-million-dollar budget deficit. Governor Jim Pillen's plan to close the budget shortfall had a public hearing yesterday in the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. Nebraska Farm Bureau officials spoke in favor of the proposal's approach, which also commits money towards property tax relief. Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone testified against the plan saying taking money from certain funds could be considered short-sighted.
