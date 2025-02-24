NU AD Cancels Games Against TN, Citing Revenue Loss From Stadium Reno

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen has canceled nonconference games against Tennessee in 2026 and 2027 as part of a plan to recoup lost revenue from reduced seating capacity during major renovations of Memorial Stadium. Tennessee athletic director Danny White said he's disappointed the Huskers didn't want to play and that the games were canceled so close to 2026. Nebraska replaced Tennessee with home games against Bowling Green in 2026 and Miami (Ohio) in 2027. The Huskers also scheduled an additional matchup with Northern Iowa in 2027, giving them eight home games that season for the first time since 2013.