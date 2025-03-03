© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Trump DEI Order Has Offutt Combing Through Old Social Media Posts

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:33 PM CST
The headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.
image courtesy STRATCOM
The headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.

Offutt Air Force Base is reviewing its social media accounts. Posts on the airport's X and Facebook pages say they'll remove any old content that does not align with the President's executive orders banning DEI efforts. This comes after the Department of Defense put out a memo requiring all the military services to look at website postings, news articles, and videos released during President Joe Biden's four years in office to remove any mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Tags
News KIOS Newsoffutt air force basePresident TrumpdiversitySocial Media
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source