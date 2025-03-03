Trump DEI Order Has Offutt Combing Through Old Social Media Posts
Offutt Air Force Base is reviewing its social media accounts. Posts on the airport's X and Facebook pages say they'll remove any old content that does not align with the President's executive orders banning DEI efforts. This comes after the Department of Defense put out a memo requiring all the military services to look at website postings, news articles, and videos released during President Joe Biden's four years in office to remove any mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion.