© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

New Eminent Domain Law In SD Hampers Carbon Pipeline Plan

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.
Julia Simon
/
NPR
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.

A new law in South Dakota prohibiting the use of eminent domain to acquire land for carbon capture pipelines challenges the viability of a proposed project snaking through five Midwest states. Summit Carbon Solutions has vowed to pursue the pipeline project despite South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden signing a bill into law that will make routing the line more difficult. The law bans Summit from forcing South Dakota landowners to allow the pipeline through their property. Plans call for the pipeline to carry greenhouse gas emissions from more than 50 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to a permanent underground storage spot in North Dakota.
Tags
News KIOS NewsCarbon Fee and Dividend BillpipelineDakota County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press