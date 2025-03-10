New Eminent Domain Law In SD Hampers Carbon Pipeline Plan

A new law in South Dakota prohibiting the use of eminent domain to acquire land for carbon capture pipelines challenges the viability of a proposed project snaking through five Midwest states. Summit Carbon Solutions has vowed to pursue the pipeline project despite South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden signing a bill into law that will make routing the line more difficult. The law bans Summit from forcing South Dakota landowners to allow the pipeline through their property. Plans call for the pipeline to carry greenhouse gas emissions from more than 50 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to a permanent underground storage spot in North Dakota.