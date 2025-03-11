© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Remains Identified As Lincoln Man Missing Since 2023

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:27 AM CDT
Human remains found in a wooded area in Lancaster County over the weekend have been positively identified as the body of Tyler Goodrich. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the 35-year-old's remains were found less than a thousand yards from his home, in an area that had been searched within two weeks of his disappearance in late 2023. He was last seen on a short surveillance video running from the home. An autopsy is scheduled this week.
News KIOS NewsEndangered Missing Advisorylincoln policesearch
24/7 News Source
