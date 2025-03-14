New NE Law Targets Cryptocurrency Scams
A bill designed to protect Nebraska residents from scams using cryptocurrency is now law. Governor Jim Pillen signed the bill today, calling the law a guardrail to preventing criminals from taking advantage of Nebraskans. The Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act requires a license for operators of crypto ATMs, fraud warning notices, daily transaction limits, fee caps to prevent excessive charges, and refunds for transactions identified as fraudulent.