UNO Targeted By Govt. Anti-Discrimination Probe
The University of Nebraska at Omaha is one of the over 50 universities that are being investigated for potential racial discrimination. The investigations were announced by the U.S. Department of Education in an effort to expand its efforts to end the use of racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs. U-N-O and other universities are accused of violating the Civil Rights Act by partnering with a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups get degrees in business.