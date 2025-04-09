© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

2024 NE Babies Qualify For NEST Accounts Under Meadowlark Act

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT

All newborns in Nebraska born in 2024 will get 50-dollars in their state savings accounts. State-managed NEST savings accounts will be established for every Nebraska child born last year, as directed by the Meadowlark Act. The savings program established in 2020 is designed to build up a higher education account for all Nebraska children. Families can benefit from state income tax deductions of up to ten thousand dollars each year for their contributions.
Tags
News KIOS NewsEducation Non-profitsinvestment fundpopulation growth
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source