2024 NE Babies Qualify For NEST Accounts Under Meadowlark Act
All newborns in Nebraska born in 2024 will get 50-dollars in their state savings accounts. State-managed NEST savings accounts will be established for every Nebraska child born last year, as directed by the Meadowlark Act. The savings program established in 2020 is designed to build up a higher education account for all Nebraska children. Families can benefit from state income tax deductions of up to ten thousand dollars each year for their contributions.