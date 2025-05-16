© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

CDC Data Shows Overdose Deaths Down In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT
A CDC panel that makes vaccine recommendations was scheduled to meet in late February.
Jeff Amy
/
AP
A CDC panel that makes vaccine recommendations was scheduled to meet in late February.

 

Drug overdose deaths are down in Nebraska. New Centers for Disease Control data shows an 18-percent decrease last year, or about 31 fewer deaths. The CDC says there were 30-thousand fewer drug overdose deaths in 2024 nationwide, marking the largest one-year decline ever recorded. Experts mention several possible factors including increased availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, expanded addiction treatment, and shifts in how people use drugs.
Tags
News KIOS NewscdcOpioid Overdose Epidemicdrugs
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source