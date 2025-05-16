CDC Data Shows Overdose Deaths Down In NE
Drug overdose deaths are down in Nebraska. New Centers for Disease Control data shows an 18-percent decrease last year, or about 31 fewer deaths. The CDC says there were 30-thousand fewer drug overdose deaths in 2024 nationwide, marking the largest one-year decline ever recorded. Experts mention several possible factors including increased availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, expanded addiction treatment, and shifts in how people use drugs.