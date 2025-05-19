© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA-Produced Ice Cream Products Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:26 AM CDT
Ice cream
Ice cream

An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic. Wells Enterprises issued the voluntary recall last month, according to recently released information from the Food and Drug Administration. The company’s brands include Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream products. The recalled products have “Best If Used By” dates ranging from March to October 2026.
Tags
News KIOS NewsiowaconsumersPublic Safety
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source