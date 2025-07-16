© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

BBPS Loses Nearly 2 Million To Phishing Scam

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:58 PM CDT

A central Nebraska school district is confirming that it was victimized in a phishing scam. Broken Bow Public Schools announced yesterday that they mistakenly sent one-point-eight million dollars to a fraudulent account earlier this past spring. Officials say the payment was intended for a contractor, but it was instead sent to a fraudulent account after the district received a phishing email containing false payment instructions that looked like it had been sent by a trusted vendor.
Tags
News KIOS Newscybercrimeschool districtsscams
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source