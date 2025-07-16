BBPS Loses Nearly 2 Million To Phishing Scam
A central Nebraska school district is confirming that it was victimized in a phishing scam. Broken Bow Public Schools announced yesterday that they mistakenly sent one-point-eight million dollars to a fraudulent account earlier this past spring. Officials say the payment was intended for a contractor, but it was instead sent to a fraudulent account after the district received a phishing email containing false payment instructions that looked like it had been sent by a trusted vendor.