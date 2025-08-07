© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Police Union Squares Off With State Senator McKinney

Published August 7, 2025 at 10:40 AM CDT
The Omaha Police Officer's Union is accusing Nebraska State Senator Terrell McKinney of stoking hostility toward officers. The police officers' union criticized McKinney on social media yesterday and accused him of "flipping off" and cursing at officers at the scene of a shooting this past weekend. McKinney says he would never interfere with anyone receiving lifesaving assistance. McKinney says he exchanged words with Omaha Police on Saturday because he thought they were unjustly attempting to violate the rights of community members.
News KIOS Newsomaha policestate senatorunioncivil rights
