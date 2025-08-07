© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Reynolds Positions IA National Guard To Support ICE

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27 in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27 in Silver Spring, Md.

 

The Iowa National Guard is on standby to assist with immigration operations. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state remains committed to helping ICE enforcement. Reynolds reportedly discussed the issue with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while in Washington, D.C., on Monday. This comes after the U.S. Department of Defense authorized National Guard members to provide mutual aid last May. The Iowa National Guard would operate under state control to assist with federal operations, with costs covered by federal funding.
